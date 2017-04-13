Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox score 5…

White Sox score 5 in first, roll past Indians 10-4

By STEVE HERRICK
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 9:54 pm < a min read
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch, Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Cleveland Indians 10-4 on Thursday night.

The defending AL champions have lost five of six after sweeping Texas to begin the season and dropped to 4-5.

Anderson hit Josh Tomlin’s first pitch onto the porch in left field while Davidson lined a two-out homer to right-center.

Cleveland used five pitchers in the first eight innings, forcing infielder Michael Martinez to work the ninth. Making his first career appearance on the mound, Martinez gave up a single but retired the other three hitters on grounders.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Avisail Garcia was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Anthony Swarzak (1-0) relieved starter Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Tomlin (0-2) gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, matching the shortest outing of his career.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox score 5…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.