Whitecaps battle back, beat Galaxy 4-2 for 1st win of season

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 1:42 am < a min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero and Matias Laba scored one minute apart in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 on Saturday night for their first win of the Major League Soccer season.

Laba added another late goal for Vancouver (1-2-1), which also got a goal from Cristian Techera.

Romain Alessandrini scored for Los Angeles (1-3-0) and also took the initial shot on the Galaxy’s opener that hit the post and bounced off the head of Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted before dribbling over the line for an own goal.

Montero, a designated player on loan from a club in China, subbed on at halftime with the Whitecaps down 2-1 and picked up his first MLS goal for Vancouver in the 66th minute when he tapped a rebound home off Techera’s initial shot.

Fans at B.C. Place Stadium were still buzzing moments later when Montero fed a pass to Laba, who blasted his first past Clement Diop from just outside the penalty area to send the crowd into a frenzy.

