Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wild-Blues Sum

Wild-Blues Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 6:35 pm < a min read
Share
Minnesota 0 1 0—1
St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (Berglund, Perron), 3:25.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Coyle 1 (Suter, Parise), 12:59. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 2 (Steen, Tarasenko), 15:19 (pp).

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Steen 1 (Berglund, Sobotka), 18:49.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-13-19_41. St. Louis 15-8-8_31.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-2-1 (30 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Allen 3-0-0 (41-40).

A_19,334 (19,150). T_2:45.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Trent Knorr.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wild-Blues Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.