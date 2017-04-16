Wild-Blues Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0—1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (Berglund, Perron), 3:25. Penalties_Suter, MIN, (hooking), 4:57; Suter, MIN, (slashing), 12:45; Perron, STL, (roughing), 18:58; Parise, MIN, (roughing), 18:58.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Coyle 1 (Suter, Parise), 12:59. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 2 (Steen, Tarasenko), 15:19 (pp). Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 5:21; Edmundson, STL, (roughing), 8:32; White, MIN, (high sticking), 14:12; Sobotka, STL, (hooking), 17:40.
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Steen 1 (Berglund, Sobotka), 18:49. Penalties_Barbashev, STL, (holding), 4:47.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-13-19_41. St. Louis 15-8-8_31.
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-2-1 (30 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Allen 3-0-0 (41-40).
A_19,334 (19,150). T_2:45.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Trent Knorr.