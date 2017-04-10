Sports Listen

Wizards-Pistons, Box

Wizards-Pistons, Box

The Associated Press April 10, 2017
WASHINGTON (105)

Oubre 2-10 6-8 10, Mark.Morris 9-16 0-0 20, Gortat 4-8 0-0 8, Jennings 1-6 0-0 2, Beal 13-20 4-4 33, J.Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Mahinmi 3-5 0-0 6, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 4-6 2-2 11, Bogdanovic 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 42-83 14-16 105.

DETROIT (101)

Marc.Morris 6-14 0-0 12, Ellenson 1-4 0-0 3, Drummond 5-8 0-0 10, I.Smith 7-14 2-2 16, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 0-0 5, Harris 8-17 3-3 22, Hilliard 3-6 0-0 6, Bullock 4-6 0-0 11, Johnson 3-9 0-0 8, Leuer 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 43-94 5-5 101.

Washington 34 21 24 26—105
Detroit 21 21 31 28—101

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-19 (Beal 3-8, Mark.Morris 2-4, Satoransky 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-2, Jennings 0-1, J.Smith 0-2), Detroit 10-26 (Bullock 3-5, Harris 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Ellenson 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, I.Smith 0-1, Hilliard 0-1, Marc.Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 48 (Mahinmi 11), Detroit 36 (Marjanovic 8). Assists_Washington 27 (Jennings 6), Detroit 22 (I.Smith 9). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Detroit 18. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team. A_21,012 (19,971).

