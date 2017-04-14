Yankees 4, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fowler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Crpnter 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Adams dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Headley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prlta 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|3
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|100—3
|New York
|210
|010
|00x—4
E_Wong (2). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 8. 2B_A.Diaz (3), Grichuk (2), Martinez (2), Headley (2). HR_Carpenter (1), S.Castro (2), Au.Romine (1). SB_Ellsbury (3), Headley (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha L,1-1
|6
|9
|4
|3
|2
|8
|Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Siegrist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|New York
|Tanaka W,1-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Clippard H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chapman S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:54. A_39,102 (49,642).
