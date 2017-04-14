Sports Listen

Yankees 4, Cardinals 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 10:12 pm < a min read
St. Louis New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fowler cf 5 0 0 0 Gardner lf 2 1 0 0
A.Diaz ss 4 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 2
Crpnter 1b 3 1 1 2 Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry cf 4 1 2 0
M.Adams dh 4 0 1 0 Headley 3b 3 0 2 0
Y.Mlina c 4 1 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
J.Prlta 3b 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0
Grichuk lf 3 0 1 1 Au.Rmne c 4 1 2 1
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 4 0 1 0
Mrtinez ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 4 9 3
St. Louis 200 000 100—3
New York 210 010 00x—4

E_Wong (2). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 8. 2B_A.Diaz (3), Grichuk (2), Martinez (2), Headley (2). HR_Carpenter (1), S.Castro (2), Au.Romine (1). SB_Ellsbury (3), Headley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wacha L,1-1 6 9 4 3 2 8
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Siegrist 1 0 0 0 2 1
New York
Tanaka W,1-1 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 5
Clippard H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Betances H,2 1 0 0 0 1 3
Chapman S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:54. A_39,102 (49,642).

Topics:
All News Sports News
