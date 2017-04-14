Yankees 4, Cardinals 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Diaz ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Carpenter 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .207 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Adams dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Molina c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .250 Peralta 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .130 Grichuk lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .222 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148 a-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .556 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .242 Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .350 Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Ellsbury cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .314 Headley 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .400 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .043 Romine c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313 Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 32 4 9 3 4 10

St. Louis 200 000 100—3 6 1 New York 210 010 00x—4 9 0

a-doubled for Wong in the 9th.

E_Wong (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 8. 2B_Diaz (3), Grichuk (2), Martinez (2), Headley (2). HR_Carpenter (1), off Tanaka; Castro (2), off Wacha; Romine (1), off Wacha. RBIs_Carpenter 2 (4), Grichuk (6), Castro 2 (6), Romine (2). SB_Ellsbury (3), Headley (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Fowler 4, Piscotty); New York 5 (Holliday, Judge, Bird, Torreyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Castro.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Peralta, Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha L, 1-1 6 9 4 3 2 8 98 3.00 Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Siegrist 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 13.50 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka W, 1-1 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 103 8.36 Clippard H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80 Betances H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.08 Chapman S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:54. A_39,102 (49,642).