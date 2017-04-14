Sports Listen

Yankees 4, Cardinals 3

April 14, 2017
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Diaz ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Carpenter 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .207
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Adams dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Molina c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .250
Peralta 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .130
Grichuk lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .222
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148
a-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .556
Totals 33 3 6 3 4 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .242
Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .350
Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Ellsbury cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .314
Headley 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .400
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .043
Romine c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313
Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 32 4 9 3 4 10
St. Louis 200 000 100—3 6 1
New York 210 010 00x—4 9 0

a-doubled for Wong in the 9th.

E_Wong (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 8. 2B_Diaz (3), Grichuk (2), Martinez (2), Headley (2). HR_Carpenter (1), off Tanaka; Castro (2), off Wacha; Romine (1), off Wacha. RBIs_Carpenter 2 (4), Grichuk (6), Castro 2 (6), Romine (2). SB_Ellsbury (3), Headley (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Fowler 4, Piscotty); New York 5 (Holliday, Judge, Bird, Torreyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Castro.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Peralta, Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha L, 1-1 6 9 4 3 2 8 98 3.00
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Siegrist 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 13.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka W, 1-1 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 103 8.36
Clippard H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80
Betances H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.08
Chapman S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:54. A_39,102 (49,642).

