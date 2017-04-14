Yankees 4, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.207
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Adams dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Molina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peralta 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.556
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.350
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Headley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.043
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|3
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|100—3
|6
|1
|New York
|210
|010
|00x—4
|9
|0
a-doubled for Wong in the 9th.
E_Wong (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 8. 2B_Diaz (3), Grichuk (2), Martinez (2), Headley (2). HR_Carpenter (1), off Tanaka; Castro (2), off Wacha; Romine (1), off Wacha. RBIs_Carpenter 2 (4), Grichuk (6), Castro 2 (6), Romine (2). SB_Ellsbury (3), Headley (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Fowler 4, Piscotty); New York 5 (Holliday, Judge, Bird, Torreyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Castro.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Peralta, Wong, Carpenter).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha L, 1-1
|6
|9
|4
|3
|2
|8
|98
|3.00
|Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Siegrist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|13.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|103
|8.36
|Clippard H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
|Betances H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.08
|Chapman S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:54. A_39,102 (49,642).