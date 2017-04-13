Yankees prospect Kaprielian to have Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Top Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian will have Tommy John surgery next week and be sidelined until 2018.

The team’s announcement Thursday didn’t give details of the ligament damage. He’ll have surgery on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old right-hander was taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft.

His 2016 season was cut short in April after his third start at Class A Tampa because of a strained right flexor tendon. He returned to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in seven starts, striking out 26 in 27 innings.

He was limited to one major league spring training appearance, striking out three in two scoreless innings against Toronto on March 16.

He was assigned to Class A Tampa again for the start of this season.