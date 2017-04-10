Sports Listen

You(th) got served! Haas, 39, beats Opelka, 19, in Houston

April 10, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — In a match representing one of the largest age gaps between players on the men’s tennis tour in recent decades, 39-year-old Tommy Haas edged 19-year-old Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 on Monday at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

It was the first ATP tour-level victory since Wimbledon in 2015 for Haas, once ranked as high as No. 2, but now semi-retired and outside the top 800. Opelka is ranked 168th.

Haas earned his lone service break of the 6-foot-11 Opelka in the third set. Overall, Haas was 1 for 10 on break chances.

According to the ATP World Tour, the roughly 19½-year gap between Haas and Opelka ranks as the fifth-biggest in a tour match since 1995, and the eighth-biggest since 1985.

In a first-round match earlier Monday in Houston, Nicolas Kicker advanced when qualifier Noah Rubin retired while trailing 5-3 in the first set.

Defending champion Juan Monaco faced Dustin Brown at night.

___

This version is updated with the ATP correcting its information to say that age gap between Haas and Opelka is fifth-biggest since 1995.

___

More AP tennis: apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

