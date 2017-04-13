Sports Listen

Yu Darvish dominates, Texas Rangers pound Angels again, 8-3

By GREG BEACHAM
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 6:58 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in the Texas Rangers’ comprehensive 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers, who took two of three from their AL West rivals.

Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Halos to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.

Except for Los Angeles’ ninth-inning rally to a 10th-inning victory Tuesday, the Rangers thoroughly dominated the Angels, outscoring them 16-6 in the final two games.

Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels, who were routed in the last two games of their homestand after a 4-0 start.

Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Yu Darvish dominates, Texas…
