Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zach Collins of Gonzaga…

Zach Collins of Gonzaga announces for NBA draft

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 8:51 pm < a min read
Share

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has announced that freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the NBA draft.

Collins said Tuesday that he is exploring his options without hiring an agent at this time, but intends to hire an agent at a later date.

The first McDonald’s All-American recruited by Gonzaga, Collins averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and helped the Zags advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Carolina.

He made 65.2 percent of his shots, eighth best in the nation. His 69 blocked shots rank second in Gonzaga history.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Collins, from Las Vegas, was selected as second team All-West Coast Conference.

In Gonzaga’s victory over South Carolina to advance to the national title game, Collins scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zach Collins of Gonzaga…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Helicopter fills bucket for firefighting

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.