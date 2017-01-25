Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Future of giant radio…

Future of giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico in limbo

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:13 pm
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The future of one of the world’s largest single-dish radio telescopes is in limbo after the U.S. National Science Foundation announced it was seeking someone to operate the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the federal agency runs out of funds to support the observatory. NSF officials told The Associated Press that the agency prefers that the observatory remain open with help from collaborators that would provide a funding boost.

However, other alternatives include suspending operations at the observatory, turning it into an educational center or shutting it down.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The observatory has a 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) dish that is used in part to track asteroids that might be on a collision course with Earth. It was featured in films including the James Bond movie “GoldenEye.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Science News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Future of giant radio…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended