Group awarding scholarships to women interested in STEM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia high school students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math are being encouraged to write essays for a chance at winning a scholarship.

The Virginia Council on Women will award at least five $5,000 scholarships to female high school students in their junior and senior years who want to go into STEM-related fields.

The council launched the essay contest in 2012 and has awarded nearly $150,000 in scholarships. Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office says the group will award a scholarship to at least one person in each of the five geographic regions across the state.

Students must have at least a 2.5 GPA to be eligible. Applications are due Feb. 20, and winners will be notified in March.