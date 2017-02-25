App answers age-old question, ‘Where’s my bus?’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A school bus pops up on the cellphone screen opposite a small icon of a house.

“1.4 miles away,” it says.

The bus should be here any minute, according to a new app being rolled out by Red Clay Consolidated School District.

It allows parents to track their children’s school buses and see exactly how far they are from their home and when they can be expected to arrive.

“They see their house, their stop, every 15 seconds it updates,” said Kelly Shahan, manager of the district’s transportation department.

The new GPS system the app relies upon, active since August, also lets Shahan track the district’s fleet of 175 buses wherever they go.

It tells her how fast the buses are going, what stops they’ve made, how long they idled, how many miles they’ve traveled and more.

It’s even helped re-plan routes and get kids to school faster, she said. It can also show if routes overlap and can be combined.

“For Cab Calloway, we found out there was a huge bottleneck,” she said. “We realized there’s this road where they’re caught at the light for like 10 minutes, so we’ve routed around that.”

It might not seem like a big deal, but it is, she said.

With a transportation budget of $11 million annually, Red Clay Consolidated School District can’t afford to be inefficient.

Gregg Tulowitzky, state transportation director for the Department of Education, has been in transportation for about 36 years and said the GPS system and app are, “for me, a dream come true.”

“That’s everyone’s question,” he said. “Where’s the bus?”

The GPS system provides more than just locational data, Tulowitzky said. It is tied into the bus’ engine and can offer analytics on all its major systems, from the battery to the oil.

Currently, bus drivers are required to spend 20 minutes each morning inspecting their vehicles before they pick up students – depending on the new system’s success, that could be eliminated, Tulowitzky said, saving on manpower costs.

While some school bus contractors in Delaware use GPS tracking, the only other school district to do so is Cape Henlopen, according to Tulowitzky. And that system only provides basic locational data.

If the Department of Education could afford it, Tulowitzky would like to see the program now in use by Red Clay expanded throughout the state. Unfortunately, in a tighter-than-usual budget year, that’s unlikely, he said.

As for districts rolling out the system themselves, it’s costly, he said. The service costs $40,000 annually, according to Red Clay district spokesperson Pati Nash. The parent app will cost $20,000 annually but may be discontinued if a significant number of people do not sign up for it this year. The district is paying for parents’ access.

Formerly the transportation manager for Appoquinimink schools, Tulowitzky said he once considered the GPS system for that own department, but could not make it work financially. Red Clay was able to afford it because it changed the way it buses “choice” students. Parents who choose to send their children to a school outside of the Red Clay district must transport the students to the school themselves or to an existing stop on an existing bus route for that particular school.

Shahan said releasing the app makes Red Clay vulnerable, though. The school district is not perfect – buses run late, or get caught in traffic and deliver kids to school late, she admitted.

“But here’s all this information, and we’re going to use it to help make us great,” she said, unafraid of the new challenge.

Not only that but with the new GPS system, the district can pinpoint trouble spots and try to fix them, she said.

“It helps with ensuring safety and timeliness,” she said. “We can tell if a bus driver is getting late to school, why. For years we haven’t been able to find out what’s been going on with the route, short of tracking them by driving behind them.”

Say, for instance, a bus takes a layover between busing kids to an elementary school and busing teens to a high school.

Shahan can let the bus driver know if his break was just a little too long or a little too short.

If someone calls and complains a bus is speeding or clipped a car mirror, Shahan can check to see if the claims are true. Often, the bus was not even on the street where the incident occurred, she said.

Schools can access some of the tracking information, too. If classes are about to start and one or two buses still haven’t arrived, the principal or office staff can log in and see where the bus is.

Previously, Shahan and her staff spent a chunk of their mornings doing this themselves.

“The school used to call us and say, ‘Where’s bus 95?'” she said. “And then we’d have to try to get them on the radio. If it was a contractor, we’d have to call their office.”

The app itself is called “WheresTheBus” and is available from both the Apple and Google Play stores. Any member of a child’s household can access the information from an internet-connected device, and can also access the interface online at https://wheresthebus.com. The school will provide sign-up information to parents in an email.

Users will receive automatic updates if a child is temporarily riding a different bus.

The district hopes to roll out a feature that will let students scan their IDs and will let parents know when they’ve boarded the bus and when and where they get off.

Shahan says the app should give both students and parents more peace of mind.

“Nothing breaks your heart more than to get a call from a student at 6 in the morning who’s at the bus stop and it’s raining and all they want to know is ‘Where’s my bus?'” Shahan said. “Or a parent that’s trying to get to work on time and all they want to know when they call is ‘Where’s my bus?'”

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com