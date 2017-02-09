Sports Listen

Danes see Russia as a ‘leader’ with ‘advanced capabilities’

By master February 9, 2017 4:32 am < a min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s cybersecurity agency sees Russia as “a leader” when it comes to hacking, adding Russia has for “a long time invested intensively in its cyber capabilities.”

In its 2017 security assessment, Denmark’s Center for Cyber Security, says Russia “has advanced capabilities to perform extensive cyber espionage against political and military targets in the West.”

Thomas Lund-Soerensen, head of the agency that is part of Denmark’s foreign intelligence service, says of the overall cyber treat that “we can’t emphasize enough how serious this threat is.”

He added Wednesday that hackers “are extremely adaptable and continue to be better at hiding their malicious activities and their identity.”

