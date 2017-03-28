Brain and arm implants help paralyzed US man feed himself

LONDON (AP) — Doctors say a paralyzed Ohio man was able to feed himself for the first time in eight years, after they implanted sensors in his brain that sent signals to his arm.

Fifty-six-year-old Bill Kochevar was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a cycling accident in Cleveland years ago.

To help him move again, doctors surgically placed two tiny implants into his brain to pick up signals from neurons. The signals are relayed through external cables to a computer, which sends commands to electrodes in his arm and hand muscles.

After first practicing with virtual reality, Kochevar was soon able to eat forkfuls of mashed potatoes his own. He described the feat as “amazing.”

His case is detailed by his doctors in a paper published Tuesday in the journal Lancet.