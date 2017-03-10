Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Free cybersecurity training being…

Free cybersecurity training being offered to Virginia vets

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:19 am < a min read
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Free training in cyber security is being offered to qualified veterans in Hampton Roads.

The office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the eight to 12 week program is being offered by the SANS Institute.

The deadline to apply is March 17. Courses begin April 24. Those interested can visit www.sans.org .

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Graduates are provided opportunities to gain access to cybersecurity employers. The program is offered in partnership with the United Service Organizations. The training is valued at up to $30,000 for each student depending on curriculum selected.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Free cybersecurity training being…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.