Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Norwegian prosecutors demand bitcoins…

Norwegian prosecutors demand bitcoins for drug sales

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:51 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norway prosecutor says three men charged with selling drugs online have to pay back 120 bitcoins ($144,300) on top of millions in Norwegian kroner — the first time the Scandinavian country demanded to be paid in the electronic currency.

Richard Beck Pedersen says the men in their 30s allegedly used underground websites to sell drugs, and that most of the payment was done with bitcoins because transactions with the electronic currency have a high degree of anonymity.

Beck Pedersen said the trio behind online shops was formally charged Friday with selling drugs.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

He added investigators have “evidence for the sale in bitcoins,” adding prosecutors also demand they pay 3.1 million Norwegian kroner ($360,167). A trial is expected later this year.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Norwegian prosecutors demand bitcoins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.