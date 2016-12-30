Tech sector hopes Trump administration will transform IT thinking

Listen to Trey Hodgkins on Federal Drive with Tom Temin http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/122916_Trey_Hodgkin_ITIC.mp3

For some time, the tech sector has been leading the focus on evolving the way the federal government acquires and manages information technologies (IT), moving them from practices, processes and protocols too often rooted in an era that pre-dates the internet into the 21st Century.

Such a transformation is critical, they say, in order to fully apply today’s technologies to government missions.

Leading the way in driving change in the way government does business with IT contractors is the IT Alliance for Public Sector (ITAPS), a division of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI). The lobbying group’s membership includes most of the heavy-hitters of the tech world (Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Google, Adobe, and many more).

“Our executives began a conversation with the transition teams back during the campaign, talking about what technology might look like in the next administration — what we like about what had been going on in the last eight years, and where we think it needed to go.” Trey Hodgkins, Senior Vice President at ITAPS, told the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

In testimony last June before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Hodgkins laid out the tech industry’s goal for the federal government’s IT environment.

“The technology industry wants to incubate a transformation in the federal IT market that brings about new ways to fund, develop, procure, deliver, manage, and sustain innovative technology solutions,” he said. “It also wants this transformation to improve the technological experience for everyone — constituents and citizens, taxpayers, government employee, and vendors.”

Hodgkin’s work on achieving that goal started during the first Obama administration, and as the Trump team prepares to take office, he said there are three areas of concern where major hurdles remain: cybersecurity, IT modernization and procurement.

“Obviously, President-elect Trump made cybersecurity a narrative in his campaign … and the news has been a reminder that our systems are not as secure as they could be,” said Hodgkins.

Hodgkins said there is widespread agreement in the industry that a better job can be done in protecting government networks and in putting in safeguards that more quickly detect problems and vulnerabilities.

“We put that as a centerpiece to where we think the administration should be,” he said.

The tech industry’s solution for taking the next step in cybersecurity evolution is tied to IT modernization.

“Just to go out and try to look at cybersecurity without looking at IT systems at large in the federal government is largely a futile effort,” he said.

In a letter this month to the president-elect, Hodgkins warned about the vulnerability of government IT systems that “many American taxpayers would expect to see in a Smithsonian collection.”

Instead of approaching system development as a “bolt-on, after-the-fact solution, industry leaders are telling their government counterparts the best way to drive security and assurance in IT systems is to look at modernization as those systems are being built or replaced.

“We’ve heard they’ve received the comments and appreciate them, and have received expressions that they are interested in continuing the discussion,” said Hodgkins. “They are getting ready to hand-off things to the people that are coming in. That’s my understanding of where the process is.”

To facilitate the delivery of the best and most current cybersecurity and IT systems, Hodgkins said the companies he represent have come to the conclusion they can no longer use the government’s current acquisition and procurement process.

“We will fail at trying to secure government networks and fail at IT modernization if we have to continue with what, frankly, have become dysfunctional processes and practices,” he said. “They do not deliver the ability to acquire the information technology capabilities, and it’s time for a conversation about those policies.”

Hodgkins said one of the points industry leaders have tried to hammer through to the Trump transition team is that the current way of doing things has made it impossible to incorporate things like agile development. He said it’s something the government has acknowledged is a dynamic that can’t be sustained.

The government solution has been to create programs designed to deliver agile procurement, but does it by creating workarounds,

“That’s where the community of companies we work with have reached the point where they’ve decided it’s time to make these changes,” Hodgkins said. ” When we’re all focused on ways to do workarounds, we need to go back and fix the system at large and come up with a better way.”

Creating a major issue for both government IT leaders and the tech industry is the pace with which the acquisition process unfolds, especially under a continuing resolution (CR).

“Under the current construct, the government is forced to buy old technology, essentially. And if you start the year under a CR, you can’t buy anything new,” Hodgkins said.

He called the CR process a significant contributor to the state of IT in the federal government today.

“I saw some information that in the past 40 years we’ve had well over 100 continuing resolutions to operate the government, and frankly, it’s a dysfunctional means of funding things that are absolutely critical to the government mission.”