Trump administration backs down on seeking anti-Trump Twitter user records

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says the U.S. government backed down on a request for records that could identify users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump.

As a result, Twitter is withdrawing a federal lawsuit that challenged the government’s request. Twitter charged Thursday that efforts by the government to “unmask” the people behind the account violate the First Amendment.

The account in question is @ALT_uscis , a reference to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office. The account, which is frequently critical of Trump administration policy, described its users to The Associated Press in February as employees and former employees of the agency.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the immigration agency, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter said it received a summons on March 14 demanding that it provide records that would unmask the @ALT_uscis account, such as user names, account login phone numbers, mailing addresses and computer IP addresses.

The faxed summons — from an agent at Customs and Border Protection — ordered Twitter to produce the records on March 13, the day before Twitter received it, according to the suit.

In its lawsuit, Twitter claimed the government cannot compel the company to disclose users’ identities without first meeting several tests. It must prove that a criminal or civil offense has been committed, that it’s not asking for information with the intent of suppressing free speech, and that the interests of the investigation outweigh the First Amendment rights of Twitter and its users, Twitter said.

But the federal agencies and other defendants “have not come close” to demonstrating any of this, the lawsuit states.

“We are very heartened that Twitter is standing up for its users and making such full-throated defense of their free-speech rights,” Bhandari said.