Which TSP fund had the best 2016?

The Thrift Savings Plan ended 2016 on a strong note, posting both positive monthly numbers and high yearly numbers.

The federal retirement funds came out on top by year’s end, despite the slump felt after this summer’s Brexit referendum, when investors withdrew $2.1 billion from the stock-indexed C, S and I funds.

The TSP posted no negative returns in December, and while the monthly figures in most cases did not exceed November’s returns, they are a big improvement over from October’s numbers, when only the G fund posted a positive return.

The S Fund, which invests in small-cap stocks, had the best performance of 2016, with a yearly return of 16.85 percent. It posted 1.81 percent in December, down from 7.95 percent the previous month.

The C Fund, which invests in the S&P 500 Index, also ended the year with double-digit growth, at 12.01 percent. It posted 1.98 percent this month, down from 3.71 percent in November.

The international stock-index I fund, despite months of negative numbers, pulled through and made a positive yearly return of 2.10 percent. It still performed better than the low-risk, low-reward G fund, which ended the year at 1.82 percent, the lowest yearly return of all the TSP funds.

The F fund, a fixed-income index investment fund, ended the year on the lower side with a 2.91 percent return, but posted a higher return (0.16 percent) in December than it had in November (-2.35 percent).

The L Income fund ended the year at 3.58 percent, while the rest of the lifecycle funds posted even higher results. The L 2050 fund posted the highest return of the bunch at 8.65 percent.