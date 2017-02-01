January’s TSP continues on hot streak with all-positive returns

The Thrift Savings Plan began 2017 on a strong note, posting across-the-board positive returns and continued its momentum from the end of 2016.
The TSP posted a mixed bag of results in January, with some funds posting slightly higher or lower numbers compared to the previous month’s figures.
The small-cap stocks S Fund, which had the best performance of 2016, continues to have the highest 12-month return at 30.22 percent. It posted 2.16 percent, up from 1.81 percent in December.
The international stock-index I fund, posted the highest monthly return in January at 2.89 percent. However, that’s still down from the 3.44 percent it posted in December.
The C Fund, which invests in the S&P 500 Index, posted 1.90 percent this month. It has risen to 20.09 for the last 12 months.
The low-risk, low-reward G fund remained unchanged at 0.20 percent the lowest yearly return of all the TSP funds. The F fund, a fixed-income index investment fund, performed slightly better than the G fund, posting 0.23 percent in January.
The L Income fund ended January at 0.61 percent, while the rest of the lifecycle funds posted even higher results.
|Thrift Savings Plan — January 2017 Returns
|Fund
|January
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G Fund
|0.20%
|0.20%
|1.83%
|F Fund
|0.23%
|0.23%
|1.64%
|C Fund
|1.90%
|1.90%
|20.09%
|S Fund
|2.16%
|2.16%
|30.22%
|I Fund
|2.89%
|2.89%
|11.31%
|L Income
|0.61%
|0.61%
|5.17%
|L 2020
|1.04%
|1.04%
|9.36%
|L 2030
|1.48%
|1.48%
|12.69%
|L 2040
|1.70%
|1.70%
|14.57%
|L 2050
|1.91%
|1.91%
|16.38%