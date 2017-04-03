March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion

The Thrift Savings Plans is seeing red for the first time in 2017, after two funds posted negative numbers in March.

The small-cap stocks S Fund suffered the biggest hit in March with a -0.08 percent return, down from the 2.45 percent it posted in February. The fund’s negative numbers this month contributed to a 12-month return of 22.53 percent, a more than 10-point drop from last month.

The F Fund, a fixed-income index investment fund, posted the only other negative return in March at -0.01 percent, down from 0.71 percent in February. The fund has fallen to 0.71 percent for its 12-month return.

The international stocks I fund posted the highest monthly return, at 2.85 percent, up from 1.44 percent in February. It stands at 12.12 percent for the past 12 months.

The C Fund, which invests in the S&P 500 Index, posted a 0.12 percent monthly return, down from February 3.97 percent. It stands at 17.20 percent for the last 12 months.

The stable, low-risk, low-reward G Fund improved slightly this month at 0.20 percent, up from 0.18 percent in February, ticking up slightly over the last 12 months to 1.92 percent.

The L Income Fund fell to 0.33 percent this month, down from the 0.77 percent it posted in February, while the rest of the lifecycle funds all posted lower returns in March than they did in February.