Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Cleveland police ID officer after toddler son dies Next Story Communities work to become age-friendly for residents
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 3 people, including infant,…

3 people, including infant, dead after fire

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 10:15 am
Share

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including an infant, died in a Christmas Eve day fire in Pennsylvania.

Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs said the blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in a home in Allegheny County’s Stowe Township.

Jacobs said a 5-month-old infant was found on the second floor of the dwelling. He said the child’s grandmother and uncle were found at the bottom of the stairs.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 3 people, including infant,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Cleveland police ID officer after toddler son dies Next Story Communities work to become age-friendly for residents