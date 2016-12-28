Sports Listen

Activist who freed minks pleads guilty to federal charge

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:12 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An animal rights activist who vandalized a fur store and journeyed around the country freeing thousands of minks from farms has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says (http://bit.ly/2hOZani ) Nicole Kissane pleaded Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend an 18-month sentence.

In her plea deal, the former Escondido woman acknowledged damaging the mink businesses. She also acknowledged vandalizing a San Diego fur store and the homes of the business owner and the owner’s parents.

She’s agreed to pay more than $420,000 in restitution.

A co-defendant, Joseph Buddenberg, was sentenced in May to two years in prison.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

