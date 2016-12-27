Authorities: Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with three people aboard has been reported missing in mountainous eastern Tennessee.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

She said three people were aboard the aircraft that originated from a Jacksonville, Florida-area airport and was reported missing Tuesday evening. She had no immediate information on the plane’s whereabouts or what happened.

The FAA says a concerned family member contacted the agency when the flight didn’t arrive at Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport as expected. The FAA issued an alert advising local authorities, which triggers a search.

Local media organizations said the plane was reported missing about 7:35 p.m. Monday around the airport in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park foothills.