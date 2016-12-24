Sports Listen

Canadian man held in Florida after driving on airport tarmac

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:45 am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hk4ZNC ) that police identified the man as 27-year-old Richard Hogh. According to an affidavit, Hogh was flying Friday to Chicago and then to Canada.

Police said United Airlines employees removed Hogh from his flight after he sat in a first-class seat that wasn’t his and claimed he was a pilot.

Authorities said Hogh removed his pants, then climbed onto a luggage tug and told the driver he “had a flight to catch.” The driver left, and Hogh allegedly drove the tug onto a taxiway.

Hogh faces grand theft and trespassing charges. Orange County jail records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

