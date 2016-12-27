Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops: Children locked inside…

Cops: Children locked inside room with no heat, little food

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:47 am
Share

HALIFAX, Pa. (AP) — Police and child welfare investigators in Pennsylvania say three emaciated young children were locked inside a room each night with no heat and little food.

A Halifax Township couple have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses. Joshua and Brandi Weyant are jailed on $1 million bail.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2hJSln8 ) reports that a doctor who examined the children after they were brought to the hospital in mid-December says two of them were days away from death due to abuse and neglect had they not received medical care.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Police say Brandi Weyant blamed her husband for the abuse. Court documents say Joshua Weyant denied abusing the children, but said he didn’t want them “overfed.”

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops: Children locked inside…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide