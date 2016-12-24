Sports Listen

Defense: Insanity plea unlikely in trooper’s ambush slaying

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:21 pm
MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A defense attorney says an insanity defense is unlikely in the trial of a man charged with fatally ambushing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding a second trooper near a rural barracks in eastern Pennsylvania.

Attorney William Ruzzo said during a hearing Friday that an insanity or diminished capacity defense isn’t planned for 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen).

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2hnaqes) says Ruzzo declined to comment after the hearing.

Jury selection is slated in March in Chester County, outside Philadelphia, for a panel to be bused to Pike County.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding another trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014.

He led police on a tense 48-day manhunt before U.S. marshals caught him about 30 miles from the shooting scene.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

