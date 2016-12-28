Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; many more to go

DETROIT (AP) — Crews are knocking down a vacant industrial building that likely will be the last structure demolished this year under Detroit’s massive blight elimination program.

An excavator crumpled remnants of the building’s roof and corner walls Wednesday afternoon. When leveled, it will be one of about 3,100 structures cleared in 2016 and about 10,700 — mostly houses — razed since 2014.

But the city has a long way to go. A blight task force survey in 2014 revealed 40,000 structures needed to be torn down.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said the mass demolitions are necessary for Detroit to stop decades of population loss and attract families to city neighborhoods.

The work is being done with a combination of federal funds, block grants and money set aside for Detroit’s restructuring.

