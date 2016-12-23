Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Dozens evacuated from central Florida hotel that caught fire Next Story Police: Officer’s 2-year-old son shot himself with dad’s gun
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Dozens evacuated from central…

Dozens evacuated from central Florida hotel that caught fire

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 12:35 pm
Share

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of people have been evacuated from a central Florida hotel that has caught fire.

Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Danny McAvoy told Orlando news station WESH (http://bit.ly/2i1C7cC ) that it’s not clear what sparked the blaze before dawn Friday at the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee.

McAvoy said the fire started in an area of the 130-room hotel that wasn’t occupied because it was under construction. He said the blaze spread through the hotel’s attic to some occupied rooms, but no injuries were reported.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Aerial video showed flames burning through the roof in one corner of the two-story building.

Advertisement

One resident, Angel Bonilla, told WFTV-TV (http://at.wftv.com/2io9eUa ) that he and his children had to “just go and lose everything inside,” including their Christmas gifts.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Dozens evacuated from central…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Dozens evacuated from central Florida hotel that caught fire Next Story Police: Officer’s 2-year-old son shot himself with dad’s gun