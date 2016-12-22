Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food-stamp fraud case Next Story Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man accused of sex…

Man accused of sex assault on flight from India

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 1:09 pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A citizen of India living in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on an Air India flight that landed at Newark International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parker, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class on Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on a flight from Mumbai. They say he touched one of her breasts after she fell asleep.

Parker was ordered detained on a charge of abusive sexual contact during an initial court appearance Thursday.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

It is not known if Parker has a lawyer who can comment on the charge.

Advertisement

Topics:
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man accused of sex…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food-stamp fraud case Next Story Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard