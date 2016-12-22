Man accused of sex assault on flight from India

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A citizen of India living in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on an Air India flight that landed at Newark International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parker, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class on Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on a flight from Mumbai. They say he touched one of her breasts after she fell asleep.

Parker was ordered detained on a charge of abusive sexual contact during an initial court appearance Thursday.

It is not known if Parker has a lawyer who can comment on the charge.