Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story California teens rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys Next Story Police: Trooper shoots, wounds driver reversing into him
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man armed with knife…

Man armed with knife demands $2 in gas, then flees

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:29 am
Share

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2i67RNa ) the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township.

Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off.

Advertisement

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man armed with knife…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story California teens rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys Next Story Police: Trooper shoots, wounds driver reversing into him