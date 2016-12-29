Sports Listen

Maryland: Deputy and 2nd man shot in exchange of gunfire

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 7:50 am
CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically wounded and another man also was shot in an exchange of gunfire at a home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Dale Patrick said in a statement that deputies were initially called to a domestic disturbance at a Chestertown home Wednesday night. After midnight, the woman involved in that incident showed up at the sheriff’s department’s headquarters.

When Deputy 1st Class Warren Hogan escorted her home to collect some belongings, Patrick says a man fired at Hogan, who returned fire. Patrick says both were struck.

Patrick says Hogan was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is in critical condition after surgery. There was no immediately information on the man’s condition.

Patrick says Hogan is white and the man is black.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

