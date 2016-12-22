Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Man accused of sex assault on flight from India Next Story Officer fatally shot man pointing gun at 2 others
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Men removed from JetBlue…

Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 1:33 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband “expressed displeasure” about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York’s Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband’s remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal “to harass them.”

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

JetBlue cited the possibility of “the risk of escalation during flight” in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment but did not dispute the accounts.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Men removed from JetBlue…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Man accused of sex assault on flight from India Next Story Officer fatally shot man pointing gun at 2 others