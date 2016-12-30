Sports Listen

Ohio court: Tigers’ owner can visit seized animals

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:36 am
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who is fighting the state for the return of his tigers and other exotic animals will be allowed to see some of them.

A state appeals court says Kenny Hetrick and his veterinarian will be allowed to examine the animals that were sent to a South Dakota sanctuary then, because of neglect there, were sent to a Colorado sanctuary.

The court is telling the state to arrange the visits as soon as possible.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick’s roadside sanctuary near Toledo in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Hetrick has gone to court demanding the animals be returned.

A judge in November ordered the animals be brought back to Ohio but later put that ruling on hold.

U.S. News
