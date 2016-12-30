Sports Listen

Police officer, suspect shot outside north Texas restaurant

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:34 am
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A police officer and a suspect have been shot outside a north Texas restaurant.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2iL5i0i ) reports the shootings occurred about 9:30 p.m. during a traffic stop in Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

Weatherford Deputy Chief Chris Crawford says the officer and suspect scuffled in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar Y Grill prior to the shooting. Police are still investigating the incident.

Crawford says the officer and suspect, who have not been identified, were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

He says the restaurant was filled with patrons but no one else was hurt in the incident.

U.S. News
