Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Florida teen texts mom to grab drugs from car after crash Next Story Man accused of sex assault on flight from India
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Polygamous leader pleads guilty…

Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food-stamp fraud case

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 12:59 pm
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking polygamous group leader is set to be released from a Utah jail after pleading guilty in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

John Wayman agreed to the deal Thursday.

Prosecutors say they’re satisfied with the six months he’s served behind bars since violating his supervised release by meeting with another leader in the middle of the night.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

The 57-year-old man is one of 11 people accused of funneling followers’ food stamp benefits into front companies and using them to fund leaders’ lavish lifestyles.

Advertisement

Another high-profile defendant, Lyle Jeffs, remains on the run after escaping home confinement this summer.

Federal prosecutor Robert Lund says the plea is a fair end to one of several cases aimed at reining in the secretive group tied to abuses like underage marriage.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Polygamous leader pleads guilty…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Florida teen texts mom to grab drugs from car after crash Next Story Man accused of sex assault on flight from India