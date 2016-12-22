Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food-stamp fraud case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking polygamous group leader is set to be released from a Utah jail after pleading guilty in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

John Wayman agreed to the deal Thursday.

Prosecutors say they’re satisfied with the six months he’s served behind bars since violating his supervised release by meeting with another leader in the middle of the night.

The 57-year-old man is one of 11 people accused of funneling followers’ food stamp benefits into front companies and using them to fund leaders’ lavish lifestyles.

Advertisement

Another high-profile defendant, Lyle Jeffs, remains on the run after escaping home confinement this summer.

Federal prosecutor Robert Lund says the plea is a fair end to one of several cases aimed at reining in the secretive group tied to abuses like underage marriage.