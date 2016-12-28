Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Boy, 9, shot in head in Utah drive-by shooting
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas man with life…

Texas man with life sentence for wife’s slaying free on bond

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:04 pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area man whose life prison sentence for the 1999 killing of his pregnant wife was vacated by Texas’ highest criminal court has been freed on bond.

David Mark Temple walked out of the Harris County Jail late Wednesday afternoon after nine years in a Texas prison.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals last month ruled the outcome of Temple’s trial would have been different if a Harris County prosecutor hadn’t withheld evidence from his attorneys and had disclosed other evidence to them sooner.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Prosecutors accused Temple of staging a burglary at his suburban Houston home and fatally shooting his wife, Belinda, because he was having an affair. She was seven months’ pregnant. He wasn’t charged until five years later.

Advertisement

Temple is due in court next week for a hearing.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas man with life…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Boy, 9, shot in head in Utah drive-by shooting