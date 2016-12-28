Sports Listen

The Latest: Car involved in drive-by shooting of boy found

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:49 pm
KEARNS, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a 9-year-old Utah boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Police say a car reported in the drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old Utah boy has been found abandoned in Salt Lake City.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the car was found about 15 miles away from the shooting in a neighborhood in the nearby town of Kearns. Hansen says police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved, but he did not have details about their descriptions.

Hansen says the boy was critical condition at a hospital and expected to be in surgery for several hours.

He says the boy was in backseat of a car next to other children when he was hit.

Police say they believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else may have been the target.

3:25 p.m.

Utah police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in the town of Kearns, Utah, and was flown about 15 miles away to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Hansen said the boy was in the backseat of an SUV parked on the street near an intersection. A Black BMW sedan driving on a cross street fired at least one shot as it passed. The bullet went through the SUV’s windshield, hitting the boy.

Hansen says police believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else was the target. Hansen did not have further details, including whether anyone else was nearby.

He says police are interviewing witnesses and searching for the BMW.

