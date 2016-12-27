The Latest: Man charged in slaying of actress, yoga teacher

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the slaying of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police in Washington have charged a Maryland man with first-degree murder in the death of an actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas.

Metropolitan Police said in a news release that 29-year-old Adrian Duane Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged Tuesday. He was arrested after the body of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley of Washington was found in her car late Monday.

Authorities say an autopsy showed McCauley died from asphyxia from being strangled by a ligature and blunt force trauma.

Friends say McCauley was expected at a large Christmas dinner Sunday. When McCauley missed a flight to visit family on the West Coast, friends notified police.

Investigators don’t believe McCauley and Johnson knew each other.

3 p.m.

Tricia McCauley, 46, was found dead in her car, interim Police Chief Peter Newsham announced at a news conference. There were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy is complete, he said. Police don’t believe McCauley and the suspect knew each other, and they don’t know how the suspect encountered McCauley, he said. Police expect to identify the suspect Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The last known contact with McCauley was around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Newsham said. McCauley was expected at a large Christmas dinner that night, but host Bill Largess said Tuesday she hadn’t arrived when they were ready to start. The next morning friends learned that she missed a flight to visit family on the West Coast.

Police linked the suspect to her car because of a theft at a CVS on Monday, Newsham said. Officers responded to a sighting of the car and found it. When they went inside a nearby CVS, they found the suspect, who gave them the key. Police found McCauley unresponsive in the car and she was pronounced dead early Tuesday, according to the police report.