Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Alabama town expanding Harper Lee attractions
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Time travel: Civil War…

Time travel: Civil War diaries and letters posted online

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:06 am
Share

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Civil War diaries by a Union officer and letters by a Union soldier can now be read on a Mississippi State University website.

The university says in a news release that the documents are part of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library housed on the Starkville campus.

Orville Babcock was an Army officer and engineer who eventually became Gen. Grant’s aide-de-camp. His diaries from 1863 to 1869 cover his perspectives on the Siege of Vicksburg and his own war time experiences in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee before he was summoned to Virginia.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

The diaries contain information about his post-war experiences in Washington, where Babcock was personal secretary to Grant during his presidency.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Time travel: Civil War…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Alabama town expanding Harper Lee attractions