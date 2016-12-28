Sports Listen

Trucker faces terrorist threat charge in Missouri standoff

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:50 am
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — An armed trucker whose hours-long standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway’s traffic for miles heading into the holiday weekend has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Prosecutors in Platte County charged 25-year-old Khurshed Haydarov of Philadelphia with the felony following last Friday’s disturbance along Interstate 29 north of Kansas City.

Haydarov required a Russian interpreter during a court appearance Tuesday. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Haydarov’s behalf and scheduled a Jan. 3 hearing to decide whether his $100,000 bond can be reduced. Haydarov remained jailed Wednesday.

Authorities shut down the freeway for several hours after witnesses reported seeing a man pointing a gun from the cab of a tractor-trailer parked at a rest stop. Haydarov later surrendered.

U.S. News
