Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around Next Story Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UN's Ban Ki-moon to…

UN’s Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 9:09 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will perform one last ceremonial duty before ending his 10-year leadership of the world body.

Organizers of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration announced Monday that Ban will push the Waterford crystal button to begin the official 60-second countdown to 2017.

The South Korean statesman was elected as the eighth secretary-general by the United Nations General Assembly in October 2006. Dec. 31 will be his last day in office. Antonio Guterres, of Portugal, will take over on Jan. 1.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Times Square Alliance head Tim Tompkins praised Ban’s legacy of “bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts and opposing war.”

Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the ball drop at midnight Saturday in Times Square.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UN's Ban Ki-moon to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1917: US government takes control of nation's railroads

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around Next Story Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains