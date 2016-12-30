Sports Listen

Vehicle hits hill, launches into North Carolina group home

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:05 pm
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving at least 70 mph hit a hill and launched into the roof of a group home in North Carolina.

Remarkably, no one inside the home was injured. WGHP-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iNJtgm ) that the woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Winston-Salem police said the crash happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The vehicle hit a hill in the front yard of the group home and landed through the roof of the house. The front part of the home appeared undamaged in photos posted online.

Police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

Shane Ferguson, executive director of Rescare, says the home is for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there were six people inside.

U.S. News
