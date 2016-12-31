Veteran’s death investigated after struggle with deputies

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Air Force veteran died following a struggle with Tampa Bay-area sheriff’s deputies.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2iASeek ) that 34-year-old John Sellinger of Tampa had been reported missing by his wife Wednesday. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Sellinger then was the subject of multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver and attempts to steal a car and a motorcycle.

Sheriff’s officials said that when deputies caught up to Sellinger, he refused to follow their commands. Officials said Sellinger continued to struggle with deputies after being sprayed with pepper spray and shocked with a stun gun twice.

The sheriff’s office says Sellinger went into “distress” before medical assistance could arrive at the scene. Sellinger died at a hospital Thursday.

