Virginia woman charged in wreck that killed Missouri mother

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 12:54 pm
COEBURN, Va. (AP) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman faces a murder charge after authorities say she crashed head-on into another car while trying to avoid a drunken-driving checkpoint, killing a Missouri mother.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp tells local media Samantha R. Dennis of Coeburn in southwest Virginia is charged with felony murder and felony eluding after the crash Friday.

Police say Dennis was driving an SUV that stopped after coming upon a DUI checkpoint. Police say she made a U-turn and headed west before colliding with a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Rebecca Starling of St. Charles, Missouri. Starling’s 2- and 5-year-old daughters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dennis was jailed Saturday without bond in Duffield. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

U.S. News
