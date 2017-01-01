Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Philly’s Mummers Parade offers new year a lively welcome
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 of Chicago's bloodiest…

1 of Chicago’s bloodiest years ends with 764 homicides

By master January 1, 2017 11:57 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — One of the bloodiest years on record in Chicago ended with 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents.

Police released crime statistics on Sunday that reveal rampant gun violence. Not only were nearly 200 more homicides and more than 1,000 more shooting incidents than there were in 2015, but the total number of homicides was the highest since 1997.

The statistics also show that the bulk of the homicides were in five of the city’s poorest neighborhoods on the South and West sides, where violent street gangs are most active.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The police department has long lamented the flood of illegal guns into the city. Sunday’s statistics show that the 8,300 illegal guns recovered in 2016 represents a 20 percent increase from the year before.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 1 of Chicago's bloodiest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Philly’s Mummers Parade offers new year a lively welcome