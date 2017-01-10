10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP, NOMINEES WILL FACE MORE RUSSIA HACKING QUESTIONS

The president-elect plans a rare press conference this week, where reporters are sure to ask whether he accepts U.S. intelligence findings that Moscow meddled in the election.

2. AIRPORT SHOOTING SUSPECT COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

Esteban Santiago, who is due to appear in court Monday, is accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

3. GOLDEN GLOBES GET OFF TO A ROCKY START

A broken teleprompter stalled host Jimmy Fallon, who still managed to start the show with a singing-and-dancing ode to “La La Land” and a steady diet of Trump jokes.

4. TRUCK ATTACK KILLS 4 ISRAELI SOLDIERS IN JERUSALEM

The attack by a Palestinian driver comes as Palestinians have warned of dire consequences if Trump follows through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

5. WHERE MASSIVE STORM FLOODS ROADS, STRANDS MOTORISTS

Rescue workers pull drivers from cars stuck on flooded Northern California roads amid torrential rains and heavy mountain snows.

6. WHY OBAMA’S WORK RESHAPING HEALTH CARE WILL LIKELY ENDURE

Although the president’s signature law is in jeopardy, many of its underlying principles enjoy broad support — such as the need to cover people with pre-existing medical conditions.

WHO CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO 'GROW UP,' ACCEPT NOMINEES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knocks Democrats for complaining that some Cabinet picks have not received ethics reviews.

8. GAS PRICES JUMP 12 CENTS IN 3 WEEKS

The average cost of regular gasoline hits $2.38 as fuel prices catch up with rising crude oil costs.

'IT TURNED INTO AN OPPORTUNITY TO HUMILIATE ME'

More than a week after her messy New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey remains upset, saying the show’s production team “foiled me.”

10. STEELERS ROUT DOLPHINS TO ADVANCE

Le’Veon Bell runs for a franchise postseason record 167 yards and two TDs as Pittsburgh knocks off Miami 30-12 to move up to the AFC divisional playoffs.