10 Things to Know for Today

1. BUSY DAY SLATED FOR CAPITOL

Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have dueling agendas in meetings with lawmakers as the president’s health care law faces repeal and replace by Republicans.

2. WHAT IS TRUMP’S UNIQUE LEGISLATIVE WHIP

Every president taps a legislative affairs director to work with Congress, but the president-elect’s use of Twitter is like nothing ever seen before.

3. ERDOGAN: ATTACK WON’T DIVIDE TURKS

In his first public comments since a gunman mowed down 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey’s president says the country won’t surrender to terrorists.

4. SOLDIER CONVICTED IN CASE THAT POLARIZED ISRAEL

An Israeli military court finds a soldier guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker.

5. CHARLES MANSON HOSPITALIZED

Officials will only say that the 82-year-old cult leader, convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others, is still alive.

6. SENTENCING BEGINS WITH ROOF ACTING AS OWN LAWYER

The same jury that convicted the Charleston church gunman returns to court to begin considering if he should receive the death penalty.

7. CRUISE COMPANY GETS PERSONAL WITH CONCIERGE TECH

Carnival Corp. launches a wearable tracking medallion the size of a quarter that will allow guests to feel everything is personalized for them.

8. WHY HOMEBUYERS SHOULD BE WARY

On top of bidding wars and rising prices, you’ll now have higher mortgage rates to contend with.

9. JANET JACKSON’S LATEST ESCAPADE

The 50-year-old pop superstar and husband Wissam Al Mana welcome their son, Eissa Al Mana.

10. WHO ARE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement in Canton.